Roseville police arrested 11 people in sex trafficking sting

Eleven people have been arrested for their connection to a Roseville sex trafficking sting, according to the Roseville Police Department.

The Roseville Police Department's Crime Suppression Unit along with the assistance of the Placer County Special Investigation Unit recently conducted a "john sting", which catches solicitors engaging in sexual acts with a prostitute for money and can then be charged for prostitution and/or solicitation.

Undercover officers posed as prostitutes and post advertisements on prostitution websites and men who responded were said to meet their "date" at a Roseville location.

Officers received a series of texts from one man and he began offering rides to their "dates" for money. When the officers agreed to meet with the man, they arrested him on suspicion of pimping.

The Placer County District Attorney’s Office filed felony charges of pimping and pandering against the suspect, who has been identified as Luis Enrique Allen, 47, from Sacramento.

Misdemeanor prostitution and solicitation charges have been filed by the Placer County District Attorney’s Office against the other 10 suspects who were arrested during the sting and those suspects include:

40-year-old Mazyar Daneshghar of Roseville.

27-year-old Joseph Gregory Frye of Sacramento.

36-year-old Leonel Gutierez of Rancho Cordova.

52-year-old Dennis Gates Lilley, age 52 of Granite Bay.

59-year-old James Richard Lucas of Shingle Springs who's also being charged with possession of heroin, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

57-year-old Edward J. Lyman Jr. of McClellan and he's also being charged with illegal possession of tear gas.

25-year-old Ali Rios of Sacramento.

40-year-old Vasile Rusu of Sacramento.

39-year-old Marvin Orlando Tepe-Sarat of Antelope.

56-year-old Mark Edward Triplett of Roseville.

If you have any information on sex trafficking cases contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline at (888) 373-7888, which is available 24 hours a day.

