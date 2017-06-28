Roseville Police Chief offered same position with City of Sacramento

(Daniel Hahn/Photo courtesy of the City of Roseville)

The Roseville Police Chief has been offered the same position with the City of Sacramento, according to city officials.

Daniel Hahn, who has been the Roseville Police Chief since 2011, was officially offered the position on Wednesday by City Manager Howard Chan.

Hahn boasts nearly 30 years of experience in law enforcement. He previously spent 23 years serving the Sacramento Police Department before accepting the position with the City of Roseville six years ago.

"I am excited and fully supportive of city manager Howard Chan's decision to make a conditional offer to Daniel Hahn to be our next Police Chief," said Sacramento Mayor Darell Steinberg. "I am confident he will lead an already great department to an even higher level of performance and community engagement. I look forward to welcoming him back to the city he grew up in."

