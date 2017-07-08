Roseville Police Department says goodbye to beloved K-9

Roseville police K-9 dies unexpectedly. (Photo: Roseville Police Department)

The Roseville Police Department has said it is mourning the loss of one of it's beloved K-9's, Apollo.

Apollo passed away over the weekend unexpectedly over the weekend, according to police.

Apollo started his service in 2007. Him and his handler, Officer Scott Miskewycz went on to become the longest service Roseville police K-9 team.

"K-9 Apollo will be missed, from his work protecting our city, to protecting our officers and members of SWAT, to his being an ambassador to our community at events, and to his being a great dog at home for Officer. Miszkewycz and his family," the department said in a statement.

Thanks for your service, Apollo.

© 2017 KXTV-TV