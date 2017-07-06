Roseville Police Department now carrying naloxone to combat opioid overdoses

The Roseville Police Department is now one of the first police departments in our area to carry naloxone, a life-saving drug for opioid overdoses.

The agency received the kits through a $50,000 grant from the California Health Care Foundation as part of a partnership with the Placer-Nevada County Medical Society.

"A call for us [regarding] someone that might be experiencing an overdose, we do that hundreds of times a year," said Jeff Beigh, Roseville Police.

Beigh is a former paramedic. He said this is an additional resource since the fire department has been carrying naloxone for decades.

"A lot of times when we get dispatched to a man down call, we don't know what we respond to when we get there," Beigh said. "Sometimes, we're the first to arrive on scene."

The EMS coordinator with the Roseville Fire Department said minutes can count and having the police department being able to administer it is a bonus.

The big difference is the fire department is able to administer it through the vein while the police department is able to do it through the nose.

