Police: 5-year-old boy taken from Roseville school by non-custodial parents

The Roseville Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing 5-year-old boy.

Police say the boy, Jose Lopez, was taken from John Adams Academy in Roseville Tuesday afternoon. The suspects are believed to be his non-custodial parents, Natasha Lopez and her boyfriend, Travis James Trujillo.

The couple was driving a black 2003 BMW four-door sedan with California personalized license plate, TJT.

The 5-year-old was reported missing at 3:10 p.m. by a custodial parent, police said.

If you see Jose or the suspects, call 9-1-1. If you have a tip for the Roseville Police Department, please call (916)774-5080.

(Travis James Trujillo/Photo courtesy of Roseville PD)

(Natasha Lopez/Courtesy of Roseville PD)

