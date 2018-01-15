Roseville teacher accused of sexually harassing students placed on leave

(Photo: Photo: Roseville High School)

A Roseville teacher accused of sexually harassing a student was placed on administrative leave while the district investigates new allegations against him, school officials said.

The teacher, 56-year-old Doug Mason, was the subject of a recent Sacramento Bee story claiming that, after being accused by a student at Woodcreek High School of sexual misconduct, Mason was transferred to Oakmont and Roseville high schools.

According to The Bee, a freshmen told the paper that Mason sexually harassed her frequently, even going so far as to asking the student to "call him during the summer so he could hear her voice."

Officials with the Roseville Joint Union High School District responded Monday in an email to parents saying that Mason was placed on leave after more students came forward with accusations against the teacher.

"This news coverage has been the subject of considerable discussion on social media over the past few days," said Brad Basham, the district's Executive Director of Personnel Services. "As a result of this heightened publicity, additional students and families are coming forward with similar allegations of inappropriate or unacceptable behavior by Mr. Mason."

According to Roseville High School's website, Mason worked at Woodcreek High School for 22 years, and was most recently a health teacher at Roseville and Oakmont high schools.

