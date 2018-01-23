$5 million lottery ticket won in Roseville

Driving through Roseville recently, Charles Leath thought he was just filling up his gas tank.
Instead, he lined his pockets with a $5 million winning lottery ticket.
The ride-share driver pulled into the Arco AM/PM, located at 2998 Foothill Blvd., to fill his tank. While at the gas station, he purchased a "Hit it Big" ticket, and the rest is history.
“I’ll be able to do a little more of the things I want to do, like travel,” Leath told the California Lottery.
Leath wasn't the only winner. The Arco AM/PM store will receive a $25,000 retailer bonus for selling the winning ticket.
Hit it Big scratchers are a $20 game.
