$5 million lottery ticket won in Roseville

California Lottery logo (Photo: California Lottery)

Driving through Roseville recently, Charles Leath thought he was just filling up his gas tank.

Instead, he lined his pockets with a $5 million winning lottery ticket.

The ride-share driver pulled into the Arco AM/PM, located at 2998 Foothill Blvd., to fill his tank. While at the gas station, he purchased a "Hit it Big" ticket, and the rest is history.

“I’ll be able to do a little more of the things I want to do, like travel,” Leath told the California Lottery.

Leath wasn't the only winner. The Arco AM/PM store will receive a $25,000 retailer bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Hit it Big scratchers are a $20 game.

