Body found in car trunk identified

The body of a woman found in Roseville has been identified. (Photo: ABC10)

A body found in a car trunk in Roseville has been identified as a resident of the area.

Roseville police have identified the body as that of Andrea Paola Guzman Spangler, 38, of Roseville.

Police report there were initially no signs of trauma, so investigators will have to rely on tests that could take six to eight weeks for results.

Initial reports of an odor coming from the suspicious car brought police to the scene, where they later made the discovery Monday around 7:30 a.m.

