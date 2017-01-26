Construction on new Adventist Health headquarters in Roseville could start in May

Construction on a new Roseville headquarters for Adventist Health could start this spring.
The Roseville Planning Commission will look to approve building permits for Adventist at their meeting Thursday.
Plans call for a 275,000 sq. foot building at the intersection of North Sunrise Avenue and Stone Point Drive.
The faith-based health system is currently on Douglas Boulevard.
"While we haven’t set a date for the groundbreaking, we are hoping to start construction in May," Adventist Health spokeswoman Karla Stevenson said.
