Couple makes $700 fraudulent purchase at Roseville Kohl's

Suspects make off with $700 in merchandise from Roseville Kohl's (Photo: Placer Co. Sheriff's Dept.)

Crime detectives with the Placer County Sheriff's Department need the public's help in identifying a couple who used another person's identity to make off with $700 in Kohl's merchandise.

The fraudulent shopping spree happened at the department store's Roseville location. Photos of the suspects were shared on the department's Facebook page.

The sheriff's department said the man and woman left the store in a green Ford Mustang convertible, with an early '90s body style.

Contact Detective Neher at (916) 652-2445 with any information. If you have information but wish to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000 if the tip leads to arrest, contact Placer County Crime Stoppers at 800-923-8191 or online at tips.placercrimestoppers.com

© 2017 KXTV-TV