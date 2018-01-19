Daughter asks for help finding missing Rocklin father

Thursday marks one week since Ray Wright was last heard from. He was last seen at his workshop near 26th and I streets in Rio Linda.

Haley Kendall is Wright's daughter and has been searching for her father.

"Sometimes I'm just trying to be numb to it but then sometimes I get hysterical," Kendall said. "It's just up and down, up and down."

Rocklin Police are investigating the disappearance.

Police have not found his truck, a 2016 white Ford F250 with license plate 29821ZI, or his cell phone which has been off since at least Saturday.

In addition, police are looking into a break-in at Wright's home over the weekend.

Officials say Wright's brother went to the home Saturday and found someone inside before they ran away. They are figuring out if both the disappearance and break-in are connected.

Kendall said her father has not disappeared before and is not aware if he's on any medications. She believes finding his truck could solve what happened to her father.

"We are looking for him but we feel as if the truck is our big break right now," Kendall said. "We're all just praying that he comes home safe to us at some point soon, or just give us some kind of answer because the unknown is eating away at us."

