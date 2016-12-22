'Eleanor clone' Mustang stolen from Rocklin parking lot

A classic 1966 Ford Mustang Fastback has been stolen from a Rocklin parking lot, and police are asking for the public’s help to find it. (Photo: Rocklin Police Department)

Described as an “Eleanor clone,” referencing the classic Fastback featured in the Nicolas Cage movie “Gone in 60 Seconds,” the charcoal grey mustang (license #1FAST66) was reported stolen Dec. 21 around 9:30 p.m.

The car was parked at California Family Fitness on Sunset, police said.

The suspect was reportedly wearing a red hoodie, black pants and a black mask at the time the car was stolen.

Those with any information are asked to call the Rocklin Police Department at 916-625-5400; press “1.”

