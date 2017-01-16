Fatal crash closes Highway 65 in Roseville

police lights (Photo: thinkstock)

A 19-year-old man has reportedly died in a six-car accident, which included a big rig, along Highway 65 in Roseville, according to California Highway Patrol officials.

All lanes along the highway at Blue Oaks Boulevard are currently closed. Traffic is being diverted, according to CHP.

The crash happened along the northbound side of the highway sometime before 9 p.m. Monday.

The 19-year-old was a passenger riding with three other people who were also injured in the crash, CHP said.

Officers report there are others injured, though an official count has not been released.

Everyone involved in the crash has reportedly been taken to a nearby hospital.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page as new details will be added as they become available.

