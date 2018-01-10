Placer County District Attorney's office filed murder charges against a Roseville man in the death of 18-year-old Conner Bickford, a high school senior at Rocklin High School.

Akiva Israel is being held at Placer County Jail with no bail.

Bickford was remembered for his talents as a musician while at Rocklin HS.

"When I first knew I was gonna come to Rocklin High, I went to a concert the end of his sophomore year and saw him playing in the jazz band," says Tom Douglass, instrumental music director. "I was watching him specifically, because he was playing where he was just into it."

Douglass taught Bickford while at Rocklin High School.

"It was Sunday morning when his mom called," Douglass said. "I felt numb and I think ends of the phone line we were both having to catch out breath a little bit."

Gian Montesini, a parent at Rocklin High School, also knew Bickford.

"His parents were really involved in the music program as well," Montesini said. "They're strong supporters we all kind of became friend. His heart was in jazz. It's not mainstream. It's not what they're listening right now. I think it tells a lot of him being an old soul and having very strong interests in what he wanted."

Bickford wanted to turn his passion into a career. He had an audition in a few weeks for a United States Marine Corps band.

