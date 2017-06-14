Kellogg Company will close Roseville office and lay off its 230 employees

The Kellogg Company will permanently lay off 230 of its Roseville employees within a 13-day period, beginning August 4.
The company made the announcement back in February 2017, citing changes in its snacks sales and distribution model as the cause for the layoff.
The sales office is located at 300 Harding Boulevard.
Company officials noted it will provide severance pay and benefits to the departing employees.
