Man 'acting bizarrely' arrested in Granite Bay park

A man found loitering in a Granite Bay park, “acting bizarrely” and uninterested in what the park had to offer was eventually arrested following a brief struggle with Placer County sheriff’s deputies.

The Sacramento man, later identified as Steven Holley, 55, was found Saturday night around 9 p.m. in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, according to deputies.

Deputies found Holley “acting bizarrely,” stating he “definitely did not look like he was interested in the beauty that the park offers,” according to the department’s Facebook page.

As deputies struggled to detain Holley, the suspect allegedly urinated on one of the officers, according to their report.

Holley was eventually arrested and booked on drug-related charges.

