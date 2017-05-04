Man killed changing his tire on I-80 in Roseville

A man changing a tire along the right shoulder of eastbound Interstate 80 was killed Wednesday afternoon when he was hit by another car when it swerved into the shoulder.

California Highway Patrol investigators report the victim was changing the tire of his Dodge Durango around 3:30 p.m. when a driver in a Honda Accord hit the man. The collision caused front-end damage to the Honda and hit both the Dodge and the victim.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators later discovered the driver of the Honda was under the influence of drugs while driving. The driver was arrested and charged with driving while under the influence of drugs.

© 2017 KXTV-TV