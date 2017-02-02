Mother held at gunpoint while suspects rob her home

Two men are on the loose after allegedly breaking into a Roseville home, holding a mother at gunpoint and robbing her while her children were also home. (Photo: Placer County Sheriff's Office)

Two men are on the loose after allegedly breaking into a Roseville home, holding a mother at gunpoint and robbing her while her children were also home.

Placer County sheriff’s detectives are asking for the public’s help identifying the men.

Detectives said the men approached the home carrying a bouquet of flowers before forcing their way into the home.

Surveillance video captured one of the reported suspects holding a bouquet of flowers before sheriff's detectives said they robbed the Roseville woman. (Photo: Placer County Sheriff's Office)

The suspects then held the woman at gunpoint while they took a safe with valuables inside, detectives said.

The men were driving a white Ford pickup truck with a white camper shell and a white front bumper. Detectives said the truck did not have a front license plate.

Anyone with information on the two suspects can call Detective Chris Joyce at 530-889-7889.

Copyright 2017 KXTV