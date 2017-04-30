Police: Home targetted in Roseville drive-by

Police are calling an early Sunday morning drive-by shooting in a quiet Roseville neighborhood no random occurrence.

The happened just before 5 a.m. and police believe the attackers were targeting a home along Schooner Drive.

"It wasn't a random shooting," police said in a Facebook post.

Police found the home had been fired upon and neighbors said a car was heard speeding away.

No one was injured in the shooting, police said.

