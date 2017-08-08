Police search for suspected attempted burglar in Rocklin

Photo of suspected burgar in Rocklin. (Photo: Courtesy: Rocklin PD)

Rocklin police believe a woman captured on home surveillance camera attempted to burglarize the home and they’re asking for the public’s help finding her.

The video was captured on Friday, Aug. 4, according to police.

The woman is described as Hispanic, between the age of 20 and 25, with brown hair and brown eyes. She is seen in the video wearing a white and blue Giants jersey and black shorts.

No suspicious cars were seen in the area, police said.

Those with information leading to the identity of the woman can contact Officer Nicholas Doane at 916-625-5400 or by email at nicholas.doane@rocklin.ca.us

