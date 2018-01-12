Sister of woman killed in wrong-way crash disappears

(Photo: Roseville Police Department)

A woman and her car have gone missing, said the City of Roseville Police Department.

Karen Garcia-Romero, 21, was last seen on Monday, Jan. 8, driving a 2013 blue Honda Accord. She left home without her wallet following a family tragedy.

Garcia-Romero's sister was killed in the fiery wrong-way crash on I-5 that left 6 people dead on January 7.

A neighbor texted Garcia-Romero around noon asking if she was leaving, and she replied "In a little bit." Another friend sent their support to her via text around 1:15 p.m. and she replied "Thank you."

Hours later Garcia-Romero called her sister to tell her she was in Roseville and going to Vacaville and that was the last time her family had any contact with her.

An attempt to find Garcia-Romero's phone showed that it was in Marysville, a search of the area was conducted but police did not find her or her car.

If you have any information contact the Williams Police Department at (530) 473-2661.

© 2018 KXTV-TV