Public's help needed locating alleged bank card thieves

The Placer County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help finding two alleged bank card thieves.

Surveillance footage showed a man and woman allegedly using stolen cards at a Walgreens in Lincoln and a Nordstrom Rack in Roseville, according to the department. The two got away with $1,500 worth of items.

The department claims the cards were stolen out of an unlocked car at a Loomis elementary school.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 916-652-2445

