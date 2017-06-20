Public's help needed locating alleged bank card thieves

The Placer County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help finding two alleged bank card thieves.
Surveillance footage showed a man and woman allegedly using stolen cards at a Walgreens in Lincoln and a Nordstrom Rack in Roseville, according to the department. The two got away with $1,500 worth of items.
The department claims the cards were stolen out of an unlocked car at a Loomis elementary school.
Anyone with any information is asked to call 916-652-2445
