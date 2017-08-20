Racially-charged vandalism found in Roseville schools, five minors arrested

NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

Five minors have been arrested in connection with alleged racially charged vandalism discovered inside two schools in Roseville.

Around 1 a.m. Sunday, police arrived at Buljan Middle School, where they discovered racist and gang-related graffiti inside a snack kiosk, police said. Stolen items were also reported.

Police believe the minors later moved to Vencil Brown Elementary School where similar damages were allegedly later found by police as well.

Along with the alleged discovery of a firearm in one of their possession, the minors – all young men between the ages of 14 and 16 – face charges including vandalism and committing hate crimes, according to Roseville police officials.

Police are working with the Roseville City School District at this time. District officials tell police they are working to remove the graffiti and will not be closing the schools at this time.

