Report: Roseville is the best place to raise a family in California

Roseville is a top notch spot if you're raising a family.

That's according to a new report by SmartAsset, a real estate and finance site.

The site looked at different cost and livability factors across cities in California such as family poverty rate, the high school graduation rate, the percent of the population under 20, median monthly housing costs, median household income, property crime rate, violent crime rate, unemployment rate, the cost of child care and the percent of high school graduates taking college preparatory courses.

Most of the cities on the list are located in Northern California. Roseville topped the list at number 1 while Rocklin ranked 7 on the list. Davis also made the list and ranked 9.

The report found, 93 percent of high school students in Roseville graduate, and the city is also one of the top cities in the U.S. where millennials are buying homes.

Rocklin is the second city in the Sacramento region to make the list for having a very low crime rate. Davis tied with Mountain view at number 9 and is the smallest city to make the list. SmartAsset recognized the college town for its excellent education system and low unemployment rate.

Several Bay Area cities also made the top ten list. Fremont is number 2 on the list while Livermore and Pleasanton rank 4 and 5, respectively.

