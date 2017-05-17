Robbery suspect at large in Roseville, Rocklin area

A robbery suspect is on the loose in Rocklin and local police are asking the public for its assistance finding him. (Photo: Rocklin Police Department)

A robbery suspect is on the loose in Rocklin and local police are asking the public for its assistance finding him.

Rocklin police investigators believe the suspect is responsible for several convenience store and gas station robberies throughout the Roseville and Rocklin areas, dating back as far as March.

Surveillance video shows the suspect enter various businesses and demand money from employees, according to police.

Police describe the suspect as a white man in his 20s or 30s, standing 5 feet, 6 inches tall to 6 feet, weighing around 160 pounds, with blonde or brown hair and acne on his face. Police also noted the suspect walked pigeon-toed.

Rocklin police are asking that anyone with information, call 916-625-5400.

© 2017 KXTV-TV