Rocklin police officer has some serious piano skills

He’s one of Rocklin Police Department’s newest recruits and he’s already making a name for himself in the community.

Officer Nick Knoblock was out with his Field Training Officer Brad Alford at The Pines senior center responding to a medical call when the pair discovered a piano inside.

The next discovery took everyone off guard, including Alford, who luckily happened to have his camera at the ready.

“That’s one of our newest Officers!” RPD officials posted to their Facebook page. “Nick Knoblock says whenever he sees a piano he just has to play it!”

After all was settled with the medical call, police said, one of the residents was upset, so he thought he could cheer her up.

Judging by the video, it looks like Knoblock managed to do just that.

