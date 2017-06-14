Roseville among 2017's top 25 best places to retire

Roseville (Photo: Rojer via Flickr)

Retiring is something most people have thought about, and one study believes certain areas in the United States are suited for the retired life.

In a report by Niche, 228 places in the U.S. were ranked across various factors and the Golden State saw six places among the top 50.

Sacramento County residents might recognize a familiar place on the list in Roseville, who was selected No. 24 overall. Roseville was the only Sacramento County city in the top 50 and was the second highest California area.

The highest rated California area was Thousand Oaks at 19th overall. The other California cities that made the top 50 were Torrance (No. 27), Glendale (No. 30), Burbank (No. 40), Visalia (No. 42) and Carlsbad (No. 46).

The state of Florida reigned supreme having seven cities among the top 11, including Cape Coral that took the No. 1 spot.

The grades for the 228 combined cities included key factors like residents of 65 or older, retiree newcomers, average sunny days per years, cost of living, crime rates and access to amenities such as golf courses, restaurants, exercise facilities, grocery stores, doctors and more.

The rankings were based on data from the U.S. Census, FBI, CDC, and other sources that represent the most recent data available.

