Roseville coach arrested for violating sex registrant law

A Citrus Heights man has been arrested for violating state law that prohibits him from working with minors after sending inappropriate texts to children he was allegedly coaching.

Melvin Gabriel Allen Flemings, 28, was allegedly providing children with private basketball coaching lessons at the Roseville Sports Center, which violates the terms of his sentence after registering as a sex offender in 2011.

Following tips that Flemings was offering the lessons, an investigation revealed the private coach was also involved in inappropriate text conversations with some of the children he was coaching, Roseville police said.

According to state law, registered sex offenders are prohibited from working with anyone under the age of 16. Moreover, in order to provide private coaching lessons in a city-funded sports facility, one must have a city permit. Flemings did not have such a permit, according to police.

Flemings was arrested July 21 following the investigation and charged with suspicion of “child annoying” in connection with the inappropriate text conversations and violating the terms under which he was expected to conduct himself as a registered sex offender under state law.

Flemings was a customer of the Roseville Sports Center since March and not an employee, police said, and arranged for players to meet him there for individual and group lessons. He was known to players and parents only as "Coach Allen," and may have used other names.

Flemings was originally sentenced to register as a sex offender at the time of his 2011 conviction for employing, coercing or using a minor in the production of obscene material. He is currently in custody in the Placer County Jail.

Parents whose children were coached by or had other contact with the suspect are asked to email Detective Marks, dmarks@roseville.ca.us.

Police are recommending that parents not try to conduct in-depth interviews with their children if they suspect abuse, but contact police and allow them to investigate.

