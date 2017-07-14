Roseville customers concerned after Alfred Angelo Bridal closures

ABC10 has been looking into customer concerns about Alfred Angelo Bridal.

"If any of you 'brides to be' ordered any dresses from Alfred Angelo in Roseville you need to CALL THEM RIGHT NOW!! I just happen to call them today, and they are shutting down completely with no notice," wrote Brittaney Housley on Facebook.

Alfred Angelo is headquartered in Florida. We got our hands on video showing their offices completely empty. No one was even at the receptionist desk. Roseville customers are in shock.

Concerned customer, Katie Kortum, says she wants her money back. Kortum says employees told her that they found out Thursday morning they were out of a job. Customers had until 7pm to pick up their dresses.

According to their website, you could get Alfred Angelo dresses at 1,400 retailers around the world, and they have 60 stores across the country. That includes the Roseville location.

The company has not released a public statement.

