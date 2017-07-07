Roseville PD now carrying drug overdose kits

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Mom charged with slaughtering family shows bizarre behavior in court
-
UPDATE: Oakland firefighters battle 4-alarm fire
-
Firefighters battle 1,600-acre fire in Winters
-
VERIFY: Is bottled water left in the heat dangerous to drink?
-
Man finds dog buried alive on Georgia trail
-
VERIFY: What are your rights when dealing with law enforcement on the roads?
-
New state law will make open carry of swords, knives legal
-
Stockton investigates four homicides in four days
-
Child sex assault victims tested for HIV in Md.
-
Techy gorilla brings awareness to species
More Stories
-
Wall Fire in Butte County prompts evacuations, 500…Jul. 7, 2017, 5:17 p.m.
-
Crane in danger of collapse at Oakland fire siteJul. 7, 2017, 5:22 a.m.
-
Target to launch new brands, phase out othersJul. 7, 2017, 11:21 a.m.