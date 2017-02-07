Roseville police looking for two people who allegedly drugged a woman at a bar

police lights (Photo: thinkstock)

Roseville Police are looking for two people who appeared to have drugged a woman at a bar in Old Roseville then sexually assaulted her.

Weave works with survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault in Sacramento County.

An employee told us cases like these aren't uncommon but some are not reported. Sometimes the victim is unaware of what happened because of the drug.

She told us that in some cases around the nation the victim would likely know the person involved.



