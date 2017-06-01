Roseville police officer battling brain cancer

Roseville Police Officer Bobby Seich battling cancer. (Roseville Police Department)

Officer Bobby Seich has Glioblastoma.

Over the weekend, his doctor put in the order for Hospice care.

He has difficulty eating and drinking and can no longer swallow his medications.

His family says he will not be continuing any additional treatments for the cancer and is surrounded by love during this time.

In addition, his wife Amber was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis in 2006 and is currently in remission but the stress of has caused some of the MS symptoms.

Roseville Police department are asking for people to keep Officer Seich in their thoughts and prayers.

