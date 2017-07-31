Roseville police pursuit ends in fiery crash on I-80

Police lights (Photo: News10)

A man is under arrest for hitting a Roseville officer's patrol car and evading police with no regard for public safety during Monday morning pursuit.

At 6:43 a.m.m an officer was responding to a burglary call at a business in the 400 block of Folsom Road when he saw a suspicious driver and car nearby on Douglas Boulevard. The driver fled and struck the patrol car as the officer tried making contact.

Police followed the suspect as he got onto westbound Interstate 80 and got off at the Auburn Blvd/Riverside Avenue exit. The Roseville Police Department says the suspect failed to negotiate the off-ramp, causing him to crash into a wall separating the freeway ramp from Melody Lane.

Officers were able to get the suspect out of the car as the engine compartment caught on fire. The department said officers also recovered a handgun that had been on his lap.

No officers were injured in the incident. The suspect was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries that are not life-threatening before being booked into jail.

Officers continue to investigate whether or not the suspect was involved in the burglary on Folsom Road.

