Roseville police trying to find owner of seven foot statue

Roseville police are trying to find the owners of a seven foot tall statue.

Police say it was abandoned on the sidewalk in the area of Foothills Boulevard and Cirby Way.

He has distinctive markings around his body and is standing on a pedestal. Police say they've received some unusual items before but nothing quite like this. They're hoping to find the owners by the new year since he's taking up a lot of space in their property room.

Roseville police ask if you're missing the gentleman to give them a call with his description.

"He has wheels so he's possible to move around, but it's a little difficult and we really don't know how he got there or who dropped him off there," said Dee Dee Gunther, Roseville Police Department.

