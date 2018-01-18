Roseville teacher accused of having sex with teacher

Katelyn Bernadette Foley, of Roseville, mugshot. (Photo: Courtesy: Roseville Police Department)

A Roseville teacher has been accused of having sex with a student.

According to a press release from the Roseville Police Department, detectives charged Katelyn Bernadette Foley, 21, of Roseville, with suspicion of three felony charges relating to unlawful sex with a minor under the age of 18. Foley was an instructional aide at John Adams Academy.

Earlier this month, officials at the school notified the police when they discovered, "inappropriate communications" between Foley and a student.

