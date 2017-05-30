Search continues for Roseville man missing since April

The search continues for an at-risk Roseville man, missing since the end of April.
By the time Roseville Police Department alerted the public to the disappearance of Samuel Stratton-Brooks on May 9, investigators noted the man had already been missing for two weeks – the last time family reported seeing him.
At that time, Brooks’ family said the 32-year-old had last been seen near the Heritage Inn on Harding Boulevard.
Brooks is a white man, standing 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighing about 150 pounds, with long black hair, green eyes and a tattoo on his wrist, police said.
He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, a white t-shirt and baggy blue pants.
Police are asking anyone who may know what happened to Brooks to call 916-774-5000 ext. 1.
