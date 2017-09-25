Several stolen cars recovered from Roseville home

Cars and trucks were found parked on and around the Union Street home, police said, including one in the backyard which had been cut apart. (Photo: Roseville Police Department)

A routine probation search on a Roseville home led officers to the discovery of several stolen cars, drugs and at least one firearm on Sunday morning.

Cars and trucked were found parked on and around the Union Street home, police said, including one in the backyard which had been cut apart.

A vehicle check on some of the parts resulted in officers discovering the car had been stolen out of Rancho Cordova in 2015, police said. Some of those parts had been installed into different cars, too, police said.

The search also produced a handgun and methamphetamine, according to police.

Two people were subsequently arrested.

Police booked Curtis Johnson, 44, on suspicion of possessing a stolen car, possessing methamphetamine and possession of drugs while armed.

Dederic Render, 47, was also arrested on suspicion of giving a false name and for being a parolee at large from Florida.

Both men hail from Roseville.

© 2017 KXTV-TV