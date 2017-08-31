SolarCity laying off 141 employees in Roseville office

Solar paneling (Photo: SolarCity)

SolarCity is laying off 141 employees from its Roseville location, as the company continues its integration with Tesla.

SolarCity notified California’s Employment Development Department (EDD) of the layoffs on Tuesday. Affected employees will receive pay and benefits through October 31.

The layoffs will primarily impact employees in sales, customer support and information technology roles. The eliminated positions include the vice president of regional sales.

A Tesla spokesperson tells ABC10 News that the company has worked to provide as much notice as they can to employees whose roles are impacted. The Roseville office will remain open.

“We are encouraging impacted employees to apply for open positions in our workforce across the country as the business continues to grow,” the spokesperson wrote in an email.

In April 2015, ABC10 News reported that SolarCity’s Roseville office was looking to hire 30 to 40 people a month for the rest of the year.

