Commuters can expect delays along westbound Interstate 80 as crews work to clear a collision involving three cars, including one that overturned.

The crash happened near I-80 and Atlantic Street when one car went down the embankment into the traffic lanes, Roseville police said.

One person is seriously injured and has been taken to a nearby hospital.

Three cars were involved in the crash, which happened along an overcrossing, resulting in four lanes being blocked at the time.

As of 4:30 p.m., all lanes have been re-opened.

