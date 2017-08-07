Rubicon Brewing Co. set to close its doors

ABC10/KXTV

Rubicon, the once key player in Sacramento's overall movement toward craft beer, is closing in the near future, the brewery announced on Facebook Monday.

“It is with a heavy heart that I share that Rubicon Brewing Company will be closing its doors this month,” according to the note from Rubicon owner Glynn Phillips. “For nearly 30 years, you all have been part of the Rubicon family – an amazing, dedicated group of beer lovers who made our pub a home away from home.”

The Facebook post added the tap room in West Sacramento will be open Aug. 17 and 18 before closing. The brew pub in Midtown Sacramento will serve beer until the end of August or when it runs out.

Rubicon has been operating since 1987.

