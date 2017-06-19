RV fire on Cap City Fwy shuts down southbound lanes

(Credit: Sacramento Metro Fire Department)

An RV fire on Cap City Fwy has shut down the southbound lanes near E Street Monday evening, according to California Highway Patrol.

The fire started at approximately 4:15 p.m. and is also spreading toward the American River next to the freeway, officials said.

The Sacramento Metro Fire Department has sent several units to the area.

There is no estimated time when the southbound lanes will reopen.

Vehicle fire has spread to grass above WB Business 80 near Sutter's Landing. Crews now battling both this and vehicle fire. pic.twitter.com/1A6LwIMp6d — Sacramento Fire (@SacFirePIO) June 19, 2017

#TrafficAlert Car fire to grass fire at Cap City Fwy curve JEO E Street. Serious traffic backlog in both directions. Use alternate route. pic.twitter.com/e1NKvBNkwd — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) June 20, 2017

RV towing car burned on WB Bus 80, fire spread to vegetation. Vehicle fires are under control, crews getting a line around vegetation fire. pic.twitter.com/gmtMQYfvRs — Sacramento Fire (@SacFirePIO) June 20, 2017

