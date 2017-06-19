KXTV
RV fire on Cap City Fwy shuts down southbound lanes

Staff, ABC10 , KXTV 5:16 PM. PDT June 19, 2017

An RV fire on Cap City Fwy has shut down the southbound lanes near E Street Monday evening, according to California Highway Patrol.

The fire started at approximately 4:15 p.m. and is also spreading toward the American River next to the freeway, officials said. 

The Sacramento Metro Fire Department has sent several units to the area. 

There is no estimated time when the southbound lanes will reopen.

