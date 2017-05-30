Teen builds 1,000 flowers for unidentified Gettysburg National Cemetery graves

Indie Genest, 13, made 1,000 wire flowers for unmarked graves at Gettysburg.

An Auburn middle schooler who decided to build 1,000 wired flowers for each of the unmarked graves at the Gettysburg National Cemetery has completed her mission.

Indie Genest, 13, came up with the idea after a family trip to the Pennsylvania cemetery last year.

“We saw all these graves and it was very touching,” Genest said. “These soldiers just has a little grave with a number on it and for me that was heartbreaking and I wanted them to be appreciated.”

Roughly 1,000 graves at the Gettysburg National Cemetery are of soldiers killed during the Battle of Gettysburg who were never identified. Their gravestones are marked simply with a number.

“We were walking through the graveyard and I’m like I need to do something,” Genest said, “So we came up with this idea of making wired flowers.”

Genest finished her 1,000th flower this month.

“I ran around the house yelling, ‘I did it! I did it! I told you I could do it,'" Genest said.

On Tuesday, May 30, Indie ships the flowers to Gettysburg. She and her family will then travel to the cemetery in June to place the flowers at the graves.

“My one rule is every very time you set down a flower you say, ‘thank you for your service,’” Genest said

Due to national park rules, the flowers can only stay there for seven days. But Indie already has a plan.

She is going to turn the flowers into a sculpture that will be placed at Auburn’s Forgotten Solider garden.

Genest says she hopes her “Flowers for the Unknown” project will get people to recognize the sacrifices soldiers make every day.

“Imagine if you died, none of your family knew if you were still alive or not,” Genest said. “You didn’t get a grave, you didn’t get a ceremony or anything. You were just thrown in a hole and a number was put on top of your grave.”

Genest is also starting a fundraising challenge.

She is asking people who want to contribute to her project to instead donate to one of the four charities on her website — all of which help people impacted by war.

“They gave their lives and identities,” her website says. “What are you willing to give to be Unkown?”

