Sac PD: Body found ruled as a homicide

A body was found in Sacramento on Monday and after further investigation the death has been ruled a homicide, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

Police responded to the the levee area of Garden Highway and Natomas Park Drive where they discovered a dead body.

The body showed advanced stages of decomposition which made detectives determining the cause of death and identifying the victim difficult.

On Tuesday, the Sacramento County Coroner's Office officially ruled the death as homicide, but the victim's identity has not yet been released.

Police are searching for suspects and asking the public's assistance in helping identify the suspect(s).

Any information about this homicide, call the contact the dispatch center at (916)264-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP.

