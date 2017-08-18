Surveillance video shows dramatic home invasion robbery in South Sacramento

The Sacramento Police Department released surveillance video Thursday of a dramatic south Sacramento home invasion robbery.

The robbery is one of a string of recent home invasions in the south Sacramento area, though none have been determined to related, officials said.

According to officials, the couple in their 70s were approached by eight men as they pulled into their driveway. The suspects entered the home on the 4000 block of De La Vina Way and demanded money, repeatedly.

The surveillance video shows the group of men walking a couple into their house at gun point. At one point, one of the suspects can be heard asking, "You're lying. Where's the money?" To which the homeowner responded that the suspects already took the money the couple had in their home.

Sacramento Police have responded to three other robberies in the area.

In one robbery on the 7200 block of Jacinto Ave, four males approached a man in his driveway, pulled out guns and demanded money. Another robbery on the 8400 block of Hermitage Way involved two men assaulting a man before taking his property. Suspects in the third attempted robbery on the 7800 block of Cavalier way were unsuccessful.

If you have any information regarding these incidents, or if you recognize any of the men from the surveillance video, call the Sacramento Police Department at (916)264-5471 or Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP.

© 2017 KXTV-TV