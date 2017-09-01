KXTV
SacAnime Con bans replica guns

Joseph Jarosz, KXTV 7:12 AM. PDT September 01, 2017

An anime convention taking place in Sacramento is taking extra steps to make sure its guests are safe by banning replica guns during the three-day event.

According to a Facebook post, convention organizers decided to update their Cosplay Prop Policy and ban replica firearms. The post highlights recants events in Sacramento, as well as an incident in Phoenix where a man with four guns and a knife was arrested outside the comic convention. 

"Please note, that if your cosplay includes a 'firearm' that: fires a projectile, is orange safety tipped, or resembles a real-world firearm, it WILL NOT BE ALLOWED," the post states.

The SacAnime Summer 2017 runs from Friday, Sept. 1 - Sunday, Sept. 3, at the Sacramento Convention Center.

