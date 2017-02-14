SacLoveNotes becomes viral hit overnight

The local campaign reached more than 600,000 people on social media in one day.

Downtown Sacramento's #SacLoveNotes campaign, encouraging residents and businesses in the Greater Sacramento Region to share what they love about downtown on Valentine's Day, generated tremendous engagement on social media Tuesday.

"And we are still going. We are not done yet," said Danielle Koire with the Downtown Sacramento Partnership. "It was great. We created these messages for people to easily be able to print them out. So if you go to our blog post on our website, GoDowntownSac.com, you can print which ever ones you find the funniest or the cutest. You can pass it on to a nearby stranger in Downtown Sac."

Campaign Snapshot

• Today, the campaign has:

o reached 616,454 people

o generated 3,169,816 impressions (how many times content was viewed).

• Since launching on Thursday, February 9, the campaign has

o reached 660,325 people

o generated 4,177,387 impressions, total.

#SacLoveNotes have been shared by the City of Sacramento; Golden 1 Center; Sacramento Kings Community Foundation; Councilmembers Angelique Ashby and Jay Schenirer; River Cats Organization; and many more.

