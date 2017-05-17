Sacramento a finalist to host 2020 U.S. Olympic Team Trials

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 05: Runners leave the starters block to start the Men's 100m Final on Day 9 of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium on August 5, 2012 in London, England. (Photo by Adam Pretty/Getty Images) (Photo: Adam Pretty, 2012 Getty Images)

Ready. Set. Go!

Sacramento was one of three cities — Eugene, Ore. and Walnut, Calif. being the other two — announced as finalists to host the 2020 U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Track & Field.

USA Track & Field announced Tuesday in a press release they are conducting site visits to all three cities over the next three weeks. The awarding of the Olympic Trials will be made collaboratively by USATF and the USOC no later than mid-July.

Kings’ country is the home for the 2017 USA Track and Field Outdoor Championship. The event will take place at Sacramento State’s Hornet Stadium on June 23-25, 2017. Sac State also played host to U.S. Olympic Team Trials in 2000 and 2004.

