Sacramento approves $1.5 million to tackle gun violence

The city of Sacramento is tackling gang violence.

Critics claim the council just voted unanimously to pay folks not to commit crimes. So what's the deal? We spoke with the Director of the Mayor's Gang Prevention and Intervention Task Force back in March. We asked just how big a deal is gang violence here in Sacramento?

"It's bigger than we would like it to be and it's going in the wrong direction," said Khaalid Muttaqi. "We've had an uptick of about 38 percent in the last couple of years in gun-related violence."

And just this past Sunday, ABC10 was there as police responded to a deadly shooting in broad daylight.

According to the Sacramento Police Department, the shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. on the 7700 block of 24th St. at Meadow View Park. Officers found one person suffering from gun shot wounds. The unidentified victim was transported to the hospital where they were later pronounced dead.

That set the stage for Tuesday night. The Sacramento City Council voted unanimously to move forward in the negotiation of a contract with a group called Advance Peace.

The city of Sacramento has set aside $1.5 million over three years that would go to the Advance Peace program.

It's a part of an 18-month program where those involved get job-training and mentoring. If they complete six months successfully, they could also receive up to $1,000 per month for nine months.

The program has been successful in places here in California like Richmond. Some might say the city is putting it's money where it's mouth is when it comes to taking on gang violence.

