Sacramento area craft brewers react to purchase of San Francisco's Anchor Brewing

The announcement on Thursday that Japanese-owned Sapporo purchased San Francisco's iconic Anchor Brewing prompted a flurry of reactions among the beer community.

The $85 million deal follows the purchases of two other California craft beers, Ballast Point and Lagunitas, by Corona and Heineken, respectively.

While some beer enthusiasts scoff at these deals as "selling out," not everyone in the industry sees is that way.

J-E Paino, owner of Ruhstaller Brewery in Davis, believes that the deal is a natural part of where the business is going and that it's only considered bad "if change is considered bad."

"It's like getting married...each individual changes, some marriages make each party better, some make them worse," he told ABC10 in a text message. "Hopefully it's a 1+1 = more than 2...for the breweries and the consumers."

Jerry Moore, the owner of Auburn's Knee Deep Brewing Company, the largest craft brewery in the Sacramento area, also said it's a testament to what the craft beer industry is doing and that its important to understand the whole situation before jumping to a conclusion about selling out.

"It could be a larger company that would like to grow larger but doesn't have the resources, so they need the assistance of a larger organization to help them to grow," Moore, who said he has no plans of selling his brewery, said.

Beer enthusiasts, however, seem a little more skeptical.

"I hope the quality wont go down," Clint Stephens, a shift-lead at Knee Deep said. "So far with Corona buying out Ballast Point I haven't noticed...quality going down, so I just hope it ends up being more fueling, you know, for that brewery now that they've kind of merged."

As for whether the purchase is any indication the beer boom could soon pop?

"No," Moore replied, "I think there's still an almost unlimited market for craft beer."

