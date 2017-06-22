Sacramento area J.C. Penneys hiring, despite nationwide closures

(Credit: The Motley Fool)

J.C. Penney is getting ready for back-to-school shopping by adding 350 jobs in the Sacramento area.

Despite store closings across the country, J.C. Penney announced in a press release they're hiring 350 associates throughout the Sacramento area for the back-to-school shopping rush. Associates are needed for, "a variety of customer service and support positions," including cashier, replenishment specialist, SEPHORA inside JCPenney beauty consultant and more.

Select area stores are also hiring for their salons.

Anyone interested in applying is encouraged to apply in-store using the Applicant Kiosk or online.

© 2017 KXTV-TV